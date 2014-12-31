CORRECTED-Ex-Korean Air executive detained in 'nut rage' case

(Clarifies that the nuts were served by another flight
SEOUL Dec 31 A South Korean court on Tuesday
ordered that a former Korean Air Lines executive be
detained for delaying a flight following an outburst over the
way she was served nuts, in a case that prompted both outrage
and ridicule.
Heather Cho, the daughter of the airline's chairman and head
of in-flight service before she resigned after the incident, had
demanded the chief steward be removed from the flight at John F.
Kennedy airport in New York on Dec. 5 after she was served
macadamia nuts in a bag, not a dish, by another attendant.
The court's decision late on Tuesday comes after local
prosecutors last week sought a detention warrant for Cho, 40,
who faces charges of violating the aviation safety law.
"The necessity for detention is recognized as the case is
grave and there has been an attempt to systematically cover up
charges from the beginning," Lee Kwang-woo, a judge at the Seoul
Western District Court who handles media affairs, said in a text
message.
In what media have dubbed the "nut rage" incident, the
Airbus A380 jet, which had pushed back from its gate, returned
for the chief attendant to disembark. The flight arrived in
Incheon, near Seoul, 11 minutes late.
On her way to a detention facility from the prosecutors'
office late on Tuesday, Cho was flanked by prosecution officials
and did not respond to questions from media, only saying "sorry"
several times, her eyes closed and her head bowed.
A probe by South Korea's Transport Ministry concluded that
Cho abused flight attendants in the incident, and that airline
officials may have tried to cover up the episode.
The ministry came under fire after revelations that some of
its officials leaked information to the company and committed
other misconduct during the investigation. The ministry said on
Monday it would penalise eight officials involved in the case,
one of whom was detained on Friday.
Public outrage over the case grew when Korean Air initially
issued what many people took to be a half-hearted apology that
appeared to rationalise Cho's conduct in the face of what it
said was inadequate performance by the cabin crew.
Cho's case has aggravated public resentment towards the
country's powerful family-run conglomerates, called chaebol,
stirred by their dominance of the economy and a widening wealth
gap in society.
Heather Cho is the eldest of Korean Air chairman Cho
Yang-ho's three children. Her siblings are also executives with
the airline.
