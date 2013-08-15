COLUMN-Bezos needs to reinvent a business model, not journalism: Anatole Kaletsky

By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 15 It is now a week since Jeff Bezos, the
founder of Amazon, announced that he was buying the Washington
Post, in what could be the most exciting case of convergence
between the new media and the old since the merger of AOL with
Time Warner.
But how might Bezos re-launch this venerable flagship of
U.S. journalism? And what could his ownership of the Post mean
for news businesses around the world?
These may seem strange questions for a column devoted mostly
to controversies in public policy and economics, but newspapers
today are a declining industry comparable to the steel and
shipbuilding industries in the 1980s, and employ even more
people at higher wages. Newspapers are therefore of great
economic significance, not to mention their importance to
democracy.
Yet public discussion often assumes that journalism is
technologically doomed. The Internet, it seems, is ineluctably
turning news and analysis from a thriving industry, gainfully
employing millions on decent incomes, into an unpaid hobby for
philanthropists or self-promoters who will earn their living by
other means.
From an economic standpoint, this fatalism is unjustified.
If quality news and analysis have significant value to
customers, then the people providing these services will
eventually find ways to get paid. It is often claimed that the
news has become worthless because Internet distribution involves
zero marginal cost, but this is poor economics. The true cost of
news lies not in distribution, but in the research, composition,
selection and editing required for high quality writing. These
costs are as high as ever today.
The real challenge to newspapers, therefore, is not the
idealistic Internet cliché that "information wants to be free."
It is the failure of traditional media companies to devise
business models that turn the new distribution technology to
their advantage. Historically, such failure is not surprising.
Just as the railroad companies failed to adapt to cars and
competed themselves into bankruptcy, traditional media moguls
have proved clueless in harnessing the Internet. This is why the
news businesses must look for salvation to managers such as
Bezos, who treat the Internet neither as a curse nor as a
libertarian utopia, but rather as a very efficient mechanism for
getting consumers to spend money.
So far, Bezos has said little about his plans for the
Washington Post. The few hints he offered in an open letter to
editorial staff had the familiar naivety of the tyro news
proprietor who thinks he can reinvent journalism: "Our
touchstone will be readers, understanding what they care about -
government, local leaders, restaurant openings, scout troops,
businesses, charities, governors, sports - and working backwards
from there." As if that were not what all newspapers have always
done.
The question Bezos ought to be asking is not how to reinvent
journalism, but how to make journalism pay in the Internet
world. The business model, not the content, is where Bezos needs
to apply his formidable business acumen and intellectual powers.
If he does this, he will surely come up with the obvious
answer. If you want to make a profit from selling news, you must
charge consumers its cost of production plus a profit margin.
Traditional media executives fail to understand this
elementary business principle because newspaper costs have
always been subsidized by advertising.
The essential economic problem of the news business is that
on the Internet, this subsidy disappears, because search-based
classified advertising of the kind pioneered by Google is
infinitely more effective than display ads that push unsolicited
messages at readers, whether in print papers or on news
websites. The survival of news media, therefore, will depend on
charging consumers directly for what they read.
Unfortunately as they start to do this, traditional media
companies are again stampeding in the wrong direction, towards
subscriptions that demand annual payments from regular readers.
This subscription model is almost as inimical to the
Internet as the advertising model, since it tries to recreate
the traditional local newspaper model of serving relatively
small numbers of "loyal" readers, instead of the millions or
even billions of casual users who can be reached via the Net.
Much Internet reading will always be casual rather than
loyal, since nobody will buy annual subscriptions for more than
a few websites, perhaps a local paper, plus a global source such
as Reuters or the New York Times, plus a weekly magazine.
Yet thousands of sites will occasionally feature items of
interest to millions of readers, who could be turned into
profitable customers. If, say, 20 million occasional readers
spend as little as $1 a year on a website, this will create
twice as much revenue as 100,000 subscribers paying $100 each.
The business objective must surely be to secure both revenue
streams and this is where Amazon's success in managing large
numbers of small transactions could come in.
As co-founder of thebrowser.com, a website that aggregates
high-quality writing and experiments with payment systems, I am
all too aware that conventional wisdom views micropayments as
doomed to failure.
According to most Internet gurus, readers will always demand
free content and find it in abundance. But this consensus is
being disproved by events. More and more newspapers are erecting
paywalls and demanding subscriptions, eliminating free content.
Meanwhile, consumer resistance to Internet payments is
disappearing, as traffic moves to mobile devices, where data
downloads are far from free.
The confluence of these two trends creates the right
environment for websites to levy micropayments for high-quality
online content. With consumers now paying hundreds of dollars
annually for Internet downloads, newspapers are crazy to cede
all this revenue to telecom companies, while offering their
content free to non-subscribers or completely locking them out.
What newspapers need are easy, frictionless mechanisms for
charging their causal readers small amounts. Bezos and Amazon
could provide this, and if they don't, somebody else will.