COLUMN- Mark Carney abandons Thatcher-era supply-side policy

By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 8 The era of laissez-faire monetarism is
over, as the world moves by small but inexorable steps towards a
new kind of Keynesian demand management. One after another,
governments and central banks in the leading economies are
accepting a responsibility for managing unemployment that they
abandoned in the 1970s, during the monetarist counter-revolution
against Keynesian economics. On Wednesday it was Britain's turn,
as Mark Carney, the new governor of the Bank of England, joined
Ben Bernanke in making the reduction of unemployment his main
monetary policy goal.
Carney was until recently Canada's top central banker and
was headhunted by the British government specifically to
inaugurate a new era of "monetary activism." On Wednesday, at
his first official press conference, he lived up to this
billing.
Instead of merely promising to keep British interest rates
near zero for a predefined period of a year or two, as had
widely been expected, Carney did something bolder and
intellectually more controversial. By announcing that the BoE
would not even consider any reduction in monetary stimulus until
unemployment fell below 7 percent, Carney deliberately broke a
taboo that has dominated British economic policy since Margaret
Thatcher's election in 1979.
For the past 30 years no British central banker has dared to
openly challenge the Thatcher doctrine that monetary policy can
only contribute to economic prosperity by keeping inflation
under control. Indeed, the BoE had never previously published an
unemployment forecast, as Carney pointedly remarked at his press
conference, on the grounds that dealing with unemployment was
the province of structural, supply-side measures connected with
labor flexibility and competition, not of central banking. But
now the governor was predicting that unemployment was likely to
remain at about the 7 percent threshold until the end of 2016 -
and therefore that interest rates would remain at their present
near-zero level for at least another three years.
The markets and the media initially failed to understand the
significance of this week's announcements. Instead of pushing
down Britain's long-term interest rates, as Carney clearly hoped
and probably expected, investors drove them up, on the grounds
that his "forward guidance" was hedged about with conditions.
But this instant reaction is likely to be reversed as investors
ponder the deeper significance of what Carney said.
Carney laid out three conditions under which the commitment
to refrain from considering a monetary tightening could be
"knocked out": if the BoE's forecast of inflation in two years'
time rose above 2.5 percent; if "medium-term inflation
expectations" ceased to be "sufficiently well anchored"; or if
the zero-rate policy threatened financial stability in ways that
could not be controlled through tougher application of the BoE's
regulatory and supervisory powers.
On closer inspection, however, none of these conditions is
likely to arise in the years ahead. Inflation forecasts and
market expectations are not solid statistics like the 7 percent
and their interpretation is entirely under the BoE's control.
For example, the BoE never published a medium-term inflation
forecast above 2.5 percent, even when current inflation was
running as high as 5 percent. So it is almost inconceivable that
inflation fears could "knock out" the new commitment to reach 7
percent unemployment.
As for the financial stability knock-out, Carney's comments
on Wednesday provided revealing pointers to the future of all
central banks. Threats to financial stability, he said, should
ideally be met not with monetary tightening, but with tougher
regulation and supervision. The implication was that the BoE is
now accepting powers and responsibilities even broader than the
U.S. Federal Reserve Board's dual mandate of keeping both
inflation and unemployment under control. But even a triple
mandate that includes financial stability may not be broad
enough. In reality there are further macroeconomic objectives
that central banks and governments must manage together. These
include fiscal solvency, current account sustainability and
sometimes exchange-rate stability, as in the case of
Switzerland.
With so many objectives, many policy instruments will be
needed, as Carney suggested, in addition to the standard tools
of classical monetary theory - interest rates and size of the
central bank balance sheet. But even with a wide range of policy
instruments the plethora of macroeconomic objectives is unlikely
to be precisely and continuously achieved. The implication is
that, rather than trying to hit precise numerical targets,
whether for inflation or unemployment, central banks should try
to keep all the main macroeconomic indicators within reasonable
bounds. In periods when inflation is a serious problem,
controlling it will have to take priority, even at the cost of
higher unemployment than would otherwise be ideal. But in
periods, like the present, when unemployment has been
unacceptably high for many years on end, stimulating more growth
and creating jobs must be the top priority of monetary policy,
even if that means taking some risks with inflation or financial
stability.
Central bankers around the world are gradually acknowledging
the complex trade-offs between inflation, unemployment,
financial stability, fiscal sustainability and so on. They are
recognizing, though not yet publicly admitting, that all of
these objectives must be managed simultaneously, but
imperfectly, giving priority to whichever indicator is moving
towards a danger zone. The Keynesian demand management of the
postwar period failed in the late 1960s because governments and
central banks devoted too much attention to unemployment and
allowed inflation to accelerate out of control. In the years
ahead, policymakers will have to remember this experience. But
the right lesson to draw is not that inflation is more important
than any other objective. It is that macroeconomic policy must
concentrate on dealing with whatever is the most pressing
problem -- and right now that is unquestionably unemployment.