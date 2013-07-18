COLUMN: The new long-term bull market ahead - Anatole Kaletsky

By Anatole Kaletsky
July 18 The bull market in global equities that
started in the dark days of early 2009 passed a historic
milestone this week.
When the Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed on Monday at
1682.5, this did not just represent a new record high and a full
recovery from the swoon that Wall Street suffered after Ben
Bernanke's "tapering" comments in late May.
More importantly, Monday's record close marked the first
time this key Wall Street index exceeded by more than 10 percent
its peak at the climax of the last great bull market in March
2000.
Why is this important?
Because a breakout this large from a trading range that has
confined the stock market's movements for many years is
historically a rare event.
In fact, there have only been three occasions in the past
100 years when prices have risen 10 percent above previous
long-term peaks which I define as peaks that have remained
unbroken for at least five years. These happened in July 1925,
December 1954 and October 1980.
Each of these major breaks has confirmed a structural bull
market and been followed by very large gains for long-term
equity investors: 189 percent from 1925 to 1929, 245 percent
from 1954 to 1973 and more than 1,000 percent from 1981 to 2000.
Of course, past performance is not necessarily a guide to
future results and three events are insufficient to draw
statistically reliable conclusions. Nevertheless, the shattering
of Wall Street records this week seems significant in several
ways.
The S&P 500 is by far the most important stock market index
and tends to set the direction for all other markets around the
world. History reveals that large breakthroughs, like the one
that occurred this week, are very different from marginal new
highs, which have been much more common and have often given
false signals.
There have been dozens of cases where long-standing records
were broken by 2.0 or 3.0 percent and several of these were
followed by large losses instead of further gains. This happened
most recently in 2007, when the S&P 500 squeaked through to a
new high just 2.5 percent above the 2000 record and then
promptly collapsed during the Lehman crisis. By contrast, large
breakouts of 10 percent or more have consistently produced large
gains.
This history, on its own, might not be worth remarking,
since three events hardly qualify as a "pattern," if it were not
for some fundamental explanations suggested by this experience.
The three previous breakouts, in 1925, 1954 and 1980, have
occurred at intervals of roughly 30 years and it is now 33 years
since the last such event. So the mere passage of time suggests
that a new structural bull market may be due around now.
More importantly, the alternation between bull and bear
phases has been related to political and economic upheavals of
historical proportions.
The three long-term bear markets of the 20th century were
related to World War One and the Russian Revolution, the Great
Depression and World War Two, and the great inflation and the
energy crisis of the 1970s. The transitions to bull markets
happened when these crises were subsiding, even though few
contemporary observers realised this at the time.
In 1954, there were still widespread fears of a return to
pre-war depression and even of a victory for communism in the
Cold War. In 1980, almost nobody expected inflation to be tamed
by Ronald Reagan and Paul Volcker or for the oil shock to go
into reverse. Yet investors on Wall Street got wind of these
improvements and stock market prices started to set new highs
well before the good news was confirmed. Could something similar
be happening today?
We know with hindsight that the origins of the 2008
financial crisis and the great recession that followed could be
traced back to the start of the last decade, when incomes
stopped growing for average American and European workers and
their living standards could only be maintained through reckless
credit expansion and the accumulation of unsustainable debts. It
seems reasonable, therefore, to view the whole period since 2000
as one of long-term structural deterioration and economic
failure.
Conventional wisdom maintains that this dismal period is
still far from over and the structural obstacles to economic
growth remain as daunting as ever: deteriorating demographics
and weakening productivity, government deficits and
unsustainable households debts, global imbalances and so on.
Yet there are signs that these structural impediments are
gradually dwindling, especially in the U.S.
Demographic prospects are improving because of immigration
reform. Productivity breakthroughs are coming as manufacturing
and computer technologies converge. Household balance sheets
have strengthened and the U.S. government's deficit problems
have been resolved, although a long-term challenge remains in
controlling healthcare costs.
Global imbalances have been largely eliminated, with the
U.S. current account deficit down from 6.0 percent of GDP to 2.9
percent, according to IMF projections, while the Chinese surplus
has shrunk from 10 percent to 2.6 percent and Japan's surplus
has almost vanished.
None of this means that the U.S. has fixed all its problems
or that smooth sailing for the world economy lies ahead. Even if
the U.S. recovery continues and strengthens, as it probably
will, new crises may be brewing in China and Europe. But the
world is always a dangerous and unpredictable place, which is
why it is often said that "bull markets must climb a wall of
worry." This old investment adage is again being proven true.