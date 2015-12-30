REFILE-KaloBios Pharmaceuticals files for bankruptcy

UPDATE 2-Schlumberger expects international markets recovery in late 2017
* Shares fall 1.8 percent (Adds exec, analyst comments; updates shares)
(Corrects company name in headline to 'KaloBios Pharmaceuticals' from 'KaloBios Pharmaceutical')
Dec 30 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which fired its controversial chief executive, Martin Shkreli, earlier this month, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the District of Delaware.
The drugmaker listed both its assets and liabilities in the range of $1 million to $10 million.
The move comes on the heels of KaloBios' appeal of the Nasdaq decision to delist its shares. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Rob Tindall has resigned as director and CEO due to personal reasons
BOSTON, Jan 20 Fund manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc. said in a securities filing this month it has entered into an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a voting error in the 2013 buyout of Dell Inc.