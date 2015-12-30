UPDATE 2-KaloBios Pharmaceuticals files for bankruptcy in wake of Shkreli arrest

(Rewrites throughout with details from court filings and
background)
By Tom Hals
Dec 30 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, a
biotechnology company that fired Chief Executive Martin Shkreli
earlier this month after his arrest on charges of securities
fraud, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
The filing comes weeks after KaloBios received financing
from Shkreli to avert closing down, only to have those plans
upended by his arrest.
Shkreli was arrested on Dec 17 for engaging in what U.S.
prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge
fund and a pharmaceutical company he previously headed.
Shkreli gained notoriety when, as the chief executive of
Turing Pharmaceuticals, he raised the price of a drug used to
treat a dangerous parasitic infection to $750 a tablet from
$13.50. He resigned as Turing CEO on Dec 18.
KaloBios plans to use bankruptcy to "evaluate its strategic
alternatives" and to develop a restructuring plan, according to
documents filed with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington,
Delaware.
A chief restructuring officer, Eugene Davis, was appointed
on Dec. 23, according to court documents.
KaloBios named Shkreli as its CEO on Nov. 20, after Shkreli
and a consortium of investors bought about 70 percent of its
shares for an average price of $1.51, and agreed to provide
additional financing.
The stock rocketed as high as $45.82 per share after
Shkreli's investment was disclosed.
Shkreli had said that KaloBios' lenzilumab was a promising
candidate for treating rare diseases.
The stock has been suspended from trading by Nasdaq since
Thursday, when it last traded at $23.59 per share.
The company listed assets of $8.4 million and liabilities of
$1.9 million.
KaloBios said on Monday said two of its directors, Tom
Fernandez and Marek Biestek, had resigned.
KaloBios did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Rishika
Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Steve Orlofsky)