Shkreli leads group to buy 70 pct shares in KaloBios, named CEO

Nov 20 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it appointed Martin Shkreli as chief executive after the
controversial investor led a group of investors to buy 70
percent of the drug developer's outstanding shares.
Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and other
investors have committed to an equity investment of at least $3
million in KaloBios and additionally to a $10 million equity
financing facility, the company said in a statement late
Thursday.
Shkreli will continue as chief executive of Turing
Pharmaceuticals and the two companies will operate
independently, KaloBios said.
