UPDATE 1-Shkreli leads group to buy 70 pct shares in KaloBios, named CEO

Nov 20 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it appointed Martin Shkreli as chief executive after the controversial head of Turing Pharmaceuticals led a group of investors to buy 70 percent of the drug developer's outstanding shares.

Shkreli, who was also elected chairman of the KaloBios board, will work with the senior management to ensure continued operations, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

San Francisco-based KaloBios said earlier this month it was winding down its operations and liquidating assets and would discontinue development of two blood cancer drugs.

"We believe that KaloBios' lenzilumab is a very promising candidate for the treatment of various rare and orphan diseases," Shkreli said.

Shkreli and other investors have committed to an equity investment of at least $3 million in KaloBios and additionally to a $10 million equity financing facility, the company said.

He had bought 1.2 million KaloBios shares on Wednesday to raise his total stake to 39 percent.

Shkreli became the symbol of price gouging in September after Turing Pharmaceuticals drastically raised the price of Daraprim, a drug for treating a dangerous parasitic infection. He later said he would lower the price. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)