UPDATE 1-KaloBios says Nasdaq to delist stock

Dec 23 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Wednesday that it had been notified by Nasdaq that its
stock would be delisted using the exchange operator's
"discretionary" authority.
The Nasdaq cited the criminal indictment and arrest of the
company's former CEO Martin Shkreli; the arrest and indictment
of Evan Greebel, KaloBios' former outside counsel, and a civil
complaint by the U.S. SEC against Shkreli and Greebel in its
notification.
The drugmaker said on Monday that it had fired the
controversial Shkreli on Dec. 17, the day he was arrested on
charges of a securities fraud.
Shares of the company - which has not determined whether it
will appeal the decision - have not traded since Thursday.
The deadline to request an appeal is Dec. 28, and if
KaloBios decides to accept the ruling, the stock will be
suspended from trading on Dec. 30.
Shkreli has been accused of running a Ponzi-like scheme at
his former hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and Retrophin Inc
, a company he headed before he took the helm of Turing
Pharmaceuticals.
Shkreli stepped down as Turing CEO on Dec. 18.
KaloBios had named Shkreli as its CEO on Nov. 20, after
Shkreli and a consortium of investors bought about 70 percent of
the company's shares.
Nasdaq also said KaloBios had failed to file its quarterly
report for the period ended Sept. 30, constituting an additional
basis for delisting.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)