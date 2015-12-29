KaloBios submits request to appeal Nasdaq delisting

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 29 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which fired its controversial Chief Executive Martin Shkreli earlier this month, said it had requested an appeal of Nasdaq's decision to delist its shares.
The embattled drugmaker said last week it had been notified by Nasdaq that its stock would be delisted using the exchange operator's "discretionary" authority.
A hearing on the appeal has been scheduled for Feb. 25, the company said on Tuesday.
KaloBios on Monday said two directors - Tom Fernandez and Marek Biestekhad - had resigned in the wake of Shkreli's arrest for alleged securities fraud.
Shkreli gained notoriety after dramatically raising the price of a drug used to treat a dangerous parasitic infection when he was the CEO of privately held Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc. He stepped down as Turing CEO on Dec. 18.
KaloBios named Shkreli as its CEO on Nov. 20, after Shkreli and a consortium of investors bought a 70 percent stake in the company.
Shares of San Francisco, California-based KaloBios have not traded since last Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.