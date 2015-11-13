版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 14日

KaloBios to wind down operations, liquidate assets

Nov 13 Drug developer KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would wind down its operations and that it had engaged restructuring firm Brenner Group to help liquidate its assets.

The company said it was highly unlikely that exploring strategic options could generate a viable transaction within the time frame, given its limited cash resources. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

