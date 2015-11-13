KaloBios to wind down operations, liquidate assets

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 Drug developer KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would wind down its operations and that it had engaged restructuring firm Brenner Group to help liquidate its assets.
The company said it was highly unlikely that exploring strategic options could generate a viable transaction within the time frame, given its limited cash resources. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.