UPDATE 1-KaloBios' shares soar after Turing's Shkreli boosts stake

Nov 18 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc's
shares surged more than seven-folds in extended trading after
Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc's controversial CEO Martin Shkreli
bought 1.2 million shares of the company that is about to wind
down its operations.
The shares were bought at prices ranging between 61 cents
and $2.43 each on Monday and Tuesday, a regulatory filing showed
on Wednesday.
Shkreli now owns 1.6 million shares, making him Kalobios'
largest shareholder with a 39 percent stake. (1.usa.gov/1NEabzX)
Kalobios, which had 4.1 million outstanding shares as of
August 7, said on Friday it was winding down its operations and
liquidating assets. The company said it would discontinue
development of two blood cancer drugs.
Shkreli became the symbol of price gouging in September
after Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of an AIDS and
cancer drug, Daraprim, from $13.50 to $750 a tablet. He later
said he would lower the price.
Last month he said he bailed from a losing bet he made on
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after
it was accused of accounting irregularities.
More than 5.5 million KaloBios' shares changed hands by 5.14
p.m. ET, over 5 times the stock's 10-day moving average. Up to
Wednesday's close of $2.07, they have risen 130 percent over the
last three days.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)