Kamada's rabies drug succeeds in trial

BRIEF-Affimed says public offering of 10 mln common shares priced at $1.80/shr
* Affimed announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 23 Drugmaker Kamada Ltd said its rabies therapy had met the main goal in a large study, where it was found to be non-inferior to a reference product.
The drug, KamRab, is being developed as a post-exposure treatment for rabies and is already marketed in 10 countries worldwide, the company said on Wednesday.
Kamada plans to file for a marketing approval for the drug in the United States by mid-2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* BlackRock head says dollar may strengthen significantly (Wraps comments from speakers, adds context)
* Cytosorbents launches VetResQ for U.S. veterinary market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: