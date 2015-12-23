Kamada's rabies drug succeeds in trial

Dec 23 Drugmaker Kamada Ltd said its rabies therapy had met the main goal in a large study, where it was found to be non-inferior to a reference product.

The drug, KamRab, is being developed as a post-exposure treatment for rabies and is already marketed in 10 countries worldwide, the company said on Wednesday.

Kamada plans to file for a marketing approval for the drug in the United States by mid-2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)