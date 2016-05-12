UPDATE 1-Goldcorp to buy Kaminak Gold for C$520 mln

(Adds details, shares)
May 12 Goldcorp Inc said it would
buy Kaminak Gold Corp for about C$520 million ($406
million), giving it the Coffee gold project south of Dawson
City, Yukon.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp will offer 0.10896 of a share for
each Kaminak share, or C$2.62 based on Goldcorp's Wednesday
close.
The offer price represents a premium of 32.3 percent to
Kaminak's Wednesday close.
Goldcorp's U.S.-listed shares were up 1.7 percent at $18.43
in premarket trading on Thursday.
Kaminak's key asset is the Coffee gold project, which has
total indicated gold mineral resources of 3 million ounces.
Goldcorp said the board of directors of both the companies
have unanimously approved the deal.
RBC Capital Markets and Fort Capital Partners acted as
financial advisers to Goldcorp and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
provided legal advice.
($1 = C$1.28)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)