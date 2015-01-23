Kansas City Southern profit rises, beats expectations

CHICAGO Jan 23 Regional railroad Kansas City
Southern on Friday reported a higher quarterly net
profit that came in above Wall Street expectations, driven by
rising freight volumes in particular in the automotive and
energy sectors.
The Kansas City-based railroad reported net income of $142
million, up nearly 25 percent from $114 million a year earlier.
The company reported earnings per share for the quarter of
$1.28, compared with $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts had expected
earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03.
