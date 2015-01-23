UPDATE 1-Kansas City Southern profit rises, expects solid 2015 growth

(Adds details of profit, company comment)

CHICAGO Jan 23 Regional railroad Kansas City Southern reported a higher quarterly net profit that came in well above Wall Street expectations, driven mainly by higher freight volumes, and said it expected to benefit from a growing U.S. economy in 2015.

"Looking ahead to 2015, we believe (Kansas City Southern) is well positioned to maintain its growth momentum driven by a strengthening economy and unique franchise opportunities," Chief Executive Officer David Starling said in a statement on Friday. "We expect to see positive developments in a wide range of commodity groups."

The Kansas City-based railroad said it expects to see growth in automotive, intermodal, chemical and petroleum products shipments this year.

The company said "while there is significant volatility in the energy markets" it expects to see volume growth in crude oil traffic originating in Canada and terminating at various locations on the Gulf of Mexico.

Net income of $142 million was up nearly 25 percent from $114 million a year earlier.

Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share for the quarter of $1.28, compared with $1.03 a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03.

The company attributed its fourth-quarter growth to rising freight volumes in particular in the automotive and energy sectors. Overall, its freight volumes were up 5 percent on the year. Net income was also boosted by lower fuel costs.

Kansas City Southern reported revenue for the quarter of $643 million, up from the previous year's $615.6 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $658.7 million. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)