UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engineer's American dream

By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Feb 24 Working, partying and
traveling across the United States, Indian aviation engineer
Srinivas Kuchibhotla was living his American dream in Kansas.
That dream was shattered on Wednesday night.
A local man shot dead Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounded his
colleague Alok Madasani in a case U.S. federal authorities are
investigating as a possible hate crime.
Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the attacker
shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire as the
colleagues shared an after-work drink in a local bar.
Kuchibhotla was one of many ambitious young Indians who go
abroad each year in search of a better education and career
prospects.
More than 3 million Indians live in the United States. As a
community, they are twice as well off as other Americans, with
an average household income of more than $100,000.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said the number of hate
groups in the United States rose for a second year in a row in
2016, linking the increase to U.S. President Donald Trump's
presidential campaign. This week's incident further heightened
concerns among Indians about their treatment there.
"After the nightmarish incident, do we really need to go and
work in (the) U.S.?" Madasani's father, Jaganmohan Reddy, told
The Hindu newspaper.
THE AMERICAN DREAM
After obtaining a bachelor's degree in technology in India,
Kuchibhotla left his hometown of Hyderabad for El Paso, Texas,
to pursue a master's degree in electrical engineering, according
to his LinkedIn profile.
He then worked as a software and systems engineer in Iowa at
Rockwell Collins Inc.
Married about four years ago, Kuchibhotla and his wife spent
their early years of marriage watching Bollywood movies,
celebrating New Year's Eve by clicking selfies and traveling
across the United States.
"Four states, 1,500 miles, three days and finally at Dallas
to end year 2013," his wife wrote on her Facebook page at the
time.
Later, Kuchibhotla, who called himself "Srinu" on his
Facebook page, switched jobs to join Garmin International
as an engineer, working on designs and flight test
activities.
On Wednesday, he and Madasani were at Austins Bar and Grill
in Olathe, a city of about 134,000 people some 25 miles (40 km)
southeast of Kansas City, when the gunman opened fire on them.
The co-workers were regulars at the watering hole, which
they visited once or twice a week to sit on the patio and drink
whiskey in the early evening, according to local media.
"We know them as the Jameson guys," Garret Bohnen, a staff
member who had served the pair in the past, told the Kansas City
Star. "They are super-nice guys. They would sit, have a
cigarette, have a few drinks and pay their tab and leave."
Kuchibhotla's former colleague, Kavipriya Muthuramalingam,
fondly remembered him as a dear friend who would never be
confrontational.
"It's tragic," she told Reuters. "He was at the wrong place
at the wrong time."
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)