Kansas City Southern expects growth in crude-by-rail to Texas

HOUSTON, July 19 Kansas City Southern
expects its movements of crude by rail to Texas to grow, and
remains committed to building a new crude terminal in Port
Arthur once permits are approved, executives told analysts on
Friday.
The railway now moves up to two trains of crude oil per week
to southeast Texas, and that will increase as the Port of
Beaumont builds new crude storage tanks to complement rail
unloading facilities there.
Executives said the railroad's loop track to those
facilities connecting to its mainline was finished earlier this
week, and will be able to handle a 120-car crude train per day
once the port finishes building the storage.
That is in addition to Kansas City Southern's plan to build
its own crude terminal operation in Port Arthur, Chief Executive
David Starling said.