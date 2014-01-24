UPDATE 1-Kansas City Southern says crude-by-rail volumes soared in 2013

* 2013 crude shipments up 51 pct despite 8 pct decline in Q4
* Pipeline startups replaced Bakken shipments, growth
expected in Canadian crude
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Jan 24 Kansas City Southern is
"working on several new opportunities" to move Canadian heavy
crude oil via rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast region, a top
executive told analysts on Friday.
The regional railroad operator's shipped crude volumes rose
51 percent in 2013 compared with the prior year, despite a
pullback in shipments of North Dakota Bakken crude to the Gulf
region, Patrick Ottensmeyer, executive vice president of sales
and marketing, said on a quarterly earnings call.
The company expects shipments of Canadian heavy crude to
increase in 2014 and beyond, he said, as specialized offloading
equipment is installed at various destination points, such as
Port Arthur, Texas, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
"We are working on several new opportunities throughout the
Gulf region," he said.
On Thursday, safety officials in Canada and the United
States urged regulators to take steps aimed at preventing fiery
crashes of trains carrying crude oil, after a string of recent
accidents.
Kansas City Southern's results missed quarterly profit
estimates on weakness in its energy business, primarily a drop
in utility coal shipments.
While the company's 2013 crude shipments jumped overall,
they declined by 8 percent in the fourth quarter as refiner
demand for North Dakota Bakken crude waned in the Gulf region.
Pipeline startups brought more light-sweet Texas and
Oklahoma crudes to the market at a lower cost, siphoning demand
to move it via rail from West Texas and North Dakota.
However, Kansas City Southern expects Canadian heavy crude
shipments to the region to grow, executives said.
"Our longer-term opportunity is going to be driven more by
the heavy crude coming from Canada, which did increase
significantly during the quarter, but not enough to offset the
decline in Bakken and West Texas" crude shipments, Ottensmeyer
said.
The railroad remains committed to a crude terminal operation
in Port Arthur that will handle a 120-car train per day of
Canadian heavy crude, he said.
Port Arthur is home to three major refineries, including
Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrels-per-day plant - the largest
in the United States - and Valero Energy Corp's 290,000
bpd refinery.
Kansas City Southern has not disclosed its partner in the
Port Arthur offloading project, but Valero has said publicly
that the company wants to increase Canadian crude supplies at
its refinery there.
Ottensmeyer said on Friday that once heating equipment
needed to offload undiluted bitumen is permitted and built in
Port Arthur and the other sites, more opportunities to move
Canadian crude to the region will open up.
"We still expect to deliver crude oil to Port Arthur this
year," he added.