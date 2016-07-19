Kansas City Southern quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
CHICAGO, July 19 U.S regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, due to cost cutting and a fuel excise tax credit on its Mexican operations.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company reported second-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.11 per share, up 10 percent from $111.8 million or $1.01 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.03. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.