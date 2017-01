DETROIT Oct 18 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as freight volumes fell in sectors including automotive and consumer goods.

The Kansas City-based company reported net income for the third quarter of $120.3 million or $1.12 per share, down more than 7 percent from $132.9 million or $1.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.18.

(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)