UPDATE 1-Kansas City Southern blames lower profit on weak Mexican peso

(Adds details of results, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas
City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net
profit that it said was caused by weakening of the Mexican peso
versus the U.S. dollar that affected its operations in Mexico.
The company also alluded to criticism from President-elect
Donald Trump of mostly U.S. companies that manufacture goods in
Mexico for shipment to the United States - he has singled out
automakers for particular criticism, threatening tariffs or a
"border tax" on the vehicles they make.
One of Kansas City Southern's selling points to investors
has been its extensive network in Mexico and when Ford Motor Co
announced earlier this month that it was abandoning plans
for a plant there and would invest in Michigan instead, the
railroad's shares fell 4 percent.
"Looking ahead to 2017, the Company is aware of both
economic and political uncertainty," chief executive Patrick
Ottensmeyer said in a statement. "However, we continue to
emphasize our commitment to growth and we are well positioned to
take full advantage of the significant new business
opportunities that lie ahead of us."
The Kansas City-based company reported fourth-quarter net
income of $120.1 million or $1.12 per share, down from $133.4
million or $1.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected
earnings per share of $1.17.
The railroad's revenue was flat at $598.5 million versus
$598 million a year earlier.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)