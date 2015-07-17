UPDATE 1-Falling coal, grain shipments hurt Kansas City Southern profit

(Adds details, background)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO, July 17 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, hurt by falling coal shipments in particular as shipments declined almost across the board.

All the major U.S. railroads have seen their coal business hurt this year as power plants have shifted to burning cheaper natural gas. Coal exports have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.

Kansas City Southern reported a 64 percent decline in coal revenue during the second quarter.

The Kansas City-based railroad said grain freight revenue fell 11 percent during the quarter. Fracking sand revenue was down 50 percent, but crude oil revenue rose 42 percent.

Overall, the company saw a 6 percent drop in train carloads during the quarter.

"There are still uncertainties in many of the primary markets served by rail," chief executive David Starling said in a statement. "However, Kansas City Southern's average daily volumes increased each month throughout the second quarter and the initial results from the first few weeks of July suggest the positive trend may be continuing."

The company said it has worked to scale its operations to adjust for falling freight demand and said its operating performance would continue to improve throughout the year.

Kansas City Southern reported second-quarter net income of $111.8 million or $1.01 a share, down nearly 14 percent from $129.8 million or $1.18 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.02.

Revenue in the second quarter fell nearly 10 percent to $585.8 million from $649.7 million in the same quarter last year. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)