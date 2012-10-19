Kansas City Southern profit misses estimates

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
Oct 19 Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher tax expenses and a stronger Mexican peso.
The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator said net income fell to $90 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $99.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $577 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $578.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Missouri-based company gets almost half of its revenue from Mexico.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein