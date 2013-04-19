Kansas City Southern profit rises on auto, intermodal shipments

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
April 19 Kansas City Southern, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong automotive and intermodal shipments.
First-quarter net income available to stockholders rose to $103.7 million, or 94 cents per share, from $74.9 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 89 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $552.8 million.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world