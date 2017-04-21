Kansas City Southern profit jumps 36 pct as volumes rise

April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by an increase in overall carload volumes.

The company's net income available to common stockholders rose to $146.5 million, or $1.38 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $107.7 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8.3 percent to $609.5 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)