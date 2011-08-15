UPDATE 1-KAR Auction Services to buy OPENLANE for $210 mln

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 KAR Auction Services Inc said it will buy OPENLANE, an Internet-based business-to-business automotive remarketing company, for $210 million in cash, to expand its online product offerings.

KAR expects to fund the deal with available cash and proceeds from its revolving credit facility.

In 2011, KAR expects OPENLANE to generate about $100 million in revenue and sell over 300,000 vehicles to automotive dealers through its online auction services platform.

Shares of KAR Auction closed at $14.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)