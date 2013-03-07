版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-KAR Auction Services down in premarket after secondary offering priced

NEW YORK, March 7 KAR Auction Services Inc : * Down 2.4 percent premarket after 13 million share secondary offering priced at $19.25 per
