BRIEF-Kardex AG reports H1 revenues of EUR 147.2 million

Aug 21 Kardex AG : * Says at EUR 153.0 million, H1 bookings reported by Kardex Group were

generally on par with previous year's level (EUR 153.4 million) * Says H1 posted revenues of EUR 147.2 million were 2.8% up on the figure for

the first half of 2013 (EUR 143.2 million). * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by around 22% from EUR 9.9 million

to EUR 12.1 million * Says H1 net profit came to EUR 9.5 million (6.5% of revenues), 33.8% higher

than the previous year's figure of EUR 7.1 million * Says H1 EBIT margin of 8.2%