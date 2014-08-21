BRIEF-Kardex AG reports H1 revenues of EUR 147.2 million

Aug 21 Kardex AG :
* Says at EUR 153.0 million, H1 bookings reported by Kardex
Group were
generally on par with previous year's level (EUR 153.4
million)
* Says H1 posted revenues of EUR 147.2 million were 2.8% up on
the figure for
the first half of 2013 (EUR 143.2 million).
* Says H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by around 22% from
EUR 9.9 million
to EUR 12.1 million
* Says H1 net profit came to EUR 9.5 million (6.5% of
revenues), 33.8% higher
than the previous year's figure of EUR 7.1 million
* Says H1 EBIT margin of 8.2%
