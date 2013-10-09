COLUMN-Why airline mergers are inevitable

By Samina Karim
Oct 9 The American Airlines/US Airways merger
talks are on hold due to the ongoing antitrust trial led by the
Department of Justice. The D.O.J. is concerned, from the
perspective of protecting consumers' interests, that the
resulting airline would have too much market power in many of
its locations. Though this is true (assuming nothing about the
airlines' business was changed and no assets were divested), the
underlying issues are broader than that.
This is an inevitable story of consolidation and creative
destruction and the cyclicality of the two. This proposed merger
- or one like it - will happen. It's just a matter of time. But
let's compare an American Airlines/US Airways pairing with two,
comparable, big-headline mergers.
Back in 2012, the music industry consolidated from four big
players to three as EMI was split up. Its music business went to
Vivendi's Universal Music Group and its publishing business to
Sony/ATV. In this deal, similar concerns of market power led the
European Commission to stipulate that Universal had to sell a
third of EMI's assets. And that deal went through.
Meantime, ending in a different fate in 2011, AT&T finally
admitted defeat in its attempted bid for T-Mobile. It would have
consolidated the cohort of this nation's cellular operators from
four to three. In this latter case, the firms were up against
both the D.O.J. and the Federal Communications Commission.
So why are airline mergers inevitable? It's because, in many
ways, the passenger airline industry is more like the music
industry than the wireless-operator industry.
In both airlines and music there is a long history of
prolific entry of new rivals (such as regional carriers and
private labels), and successful ones either grow or get gobbled
up by the larger players. Think about it. Most of us have heard
the names of smaller music labels but many may not be as aware
of the dynamic market of regional, non-legacy carriers. Next
time you fly check out the "operated by" field on your ticket
and start tracking how many different "operators" you've
experienced in your travels.
In general, large players are faced with competition by the
focused, agile, competitive, smaller players and some of these
large players don't fare well (e.g. American Airlines, EMI,
T-Mobile). The usual reaction from Strategy 101 is to try to
achieve economies of scale and increase market power. So, voila,
with airlines we see consolidation and mergers (e.g. Delta's
merger with Northwest and United's merger with Continental, and
there are plenty of smaller ones).
So why wasn't the AT&T acquisition of T-Mobile inevitable?
It's because there has been less creative destruction in this
industry. Historically, there hasn't been the frequency of firm
entry in the cellular-operator market that we've seen in airline
or music industries - at least not yet. But it is growing and
technology may well change the delivery of these services in our
future.
So instead of dragging out this antitrust trial - and the
worst outcome would be to deal with this all over again in a few
years - either the D.O.J. should stipulate its antitrust demands
and let American Airlines and US Airways just get on with it, or
each airline should start courting another partner.