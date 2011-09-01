UPDATE 1-Karnalyte says size of potash resources jump

(Follows alerts)

Sept 1 Karnalyte Resources Inc said the size of potash and magnesium resources at its property in Wynyard, Saskatchewan, showed a more than three-fold jump.

The potash exploration company said the new resources for potassium chloride (KCl) are about 3.6 times the number identified in the 2010 preliminary assessment.

The resource estimate shows net indicated potassium chloride tonnage of 201.3 million metric tonnes (mmt), an increase of 258 percent.

The report says in the project contains 4,984 mmt of total indicated resources, including 167.9 mmt of magnesium chloride.

In April, Karnalyte CEO Robin Phinney had told Reuters that the company expected a large jump in the size of its potash resources.

Shares of the company closed at C$14.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)