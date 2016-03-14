India's Gujarat finances first phase of Karnalyte's Canada potash mine

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 14 India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd has agreed to finance the first phase of Karnalyte Resources Inc's Canadian potash mine for $700 million, Karnalyte said on Monday.
The companies also agreed to spin out Karnalyte's secondary mineral assets and unexplored lands, Karnalyte said.
Karnalyte plans to produce 625,000 tonnes of potash per year at Wynyard, Saskatchewan in phase 1 of a 2.125 million tonne project. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by W Simon)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.