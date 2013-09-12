Exxon to export first Kashagan oil cargo via CPC in Oct

LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil
will export the first ever crude cargo from the giant
Kashagan field in Kazakhstan at the end of October, traders said
and a loading plan showed on Thursday.
The loading plan for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium,
shipping oil from Kazakhstan to Russia's Black Sea, showed Exxon
exporting the cargo on Oct 30-31 with 93,500 tonnes of oil.
Kashagan, the world's most expensive oil field, began
pumping on Wednesday, a decade behind the initial schedule and
after an estimated $50 billion in spending.
Apart from Exxon, the consortium includes Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and ENI as well as Kazakh,
Chinese and Japanese firms.