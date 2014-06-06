Exxon may take over as Kashagan operator - report

LONDON, June 6 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil
is in line to take over as operator of the giant
Kashagan field in an attempt to fix the beleaguered $50 billion
project offshore Kazakhstan, industry publication Nefte Compass
reported on Friday.
Discussions are continuing but Exxon could be appointed as
soon as at the end of June, the newsletter quoted a senior
Kazakh official as saying. Exxon was not immediately available
for comments.
Italy's Eni was given the job of operating the
project in 2001. It later lost its role as the sole lead
operator following major delays and cost overruns.
Production finally started last September but was halted in
early October after the discovery of gas leaks in the pipeline
network.
Oil output may now not restart until early 2016, Kazakh Oil
and Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin said in May, urging foreign
partners to start replacing leaky pipelines at the deposit.
It could take another two-three years for the field to reach
the targeted plateau output of 370,00 barrels per day.
The Kashagan shareholders are Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch
Shell, France's Total and Kazakh state oil
company Kazmunaigas, each with 16.8 percent, and Japan's Inpex
and China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) as junior
partners.
