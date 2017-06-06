UPDATE 3-Kaspersky files antitrust complaints against Microsoft in Europe

(Adds comment from Microsoft)
June 6 Russian security software maker Kaspersky
Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft
with the European Commission and the German federal cartel
office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kaspersky Lab said Microsoft was abusing its dominance in
the PC operating system market, creating obstacles for
independent software security vendors by distributing its own
Defender anti-virus software with the ubiquitous Windows
operating system.
Microsoft built the anti virus software into Windows, saying
this protected users but Kaspersky said it was
anti-competitive.
Microsoft said in a statement on Tuesday that it had not
violated any laws.
“Microsoft’s primary objective is to keep customers
protected," the company said in an emailed statement. "We are
confident that the security features of Windows 10 comply with
competition laws. And we will answer any questions regulators
may have.”
Kaspersky filed the complaints after the two companies
failed to resolve their differences through private
negotiations.
The Moscow-based company said in a statement that
Microsoft's action had resulted in "a lower level of protection
for users, a limitation on their right to choose and financial
losses both for users and security solutions manufacturers."
Kaspersky in November threatened to complain to the European
Commission but in April said it would hold off because Microsoft
had agreed to make some changes.
Microsoft said it had "taken a number of steps" to address
Kaspersky's concerns, including offering several months ago to
set up a meeting between executives of both companies.
"That meeting has not yet taken place,” Microsoft said.
The European Commission confirmed it had received
Kaspersky's complaint without giving further details.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in London, Robert-Jan Bartunek
in Brussels and Jim Finkle in Toronto,; additional reporting by
Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew Hay)