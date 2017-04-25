Kaspersky tones down threat of antitrust complaint against Microsoft

| HANOVER, Germany, April 25
Lab has temporarily backed off filing a competition complaint
that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance to crowd
out anti-virus software makers such as itself, founder and
Chief Executive Eugene Kaspersky said.
Instead, Kaspersky - who threatened in November to complain
to the European Commission - said he would keep talking to
Microsoft about changes he wants the U.S. software giant to make
before deciding whether to press his case in a few months.
"They are listening to us and they made a few changes. It's
an ongoing process," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Hannover Messe industrial trade fair. "Of course if Microsoft
agrees to all our requests we will not file it."
Microsoft had no immediate comment, while the European
Commission declined to comment.
Kaspersky says Microsoft is foisting its own Defender
anti-virus software on Windows 10 users at the expense of
rivals, and creating obstacles for independent security software
developers to enter the market.
He did not elaborate on his exact requests or what changes
Microsoft had made.
But in a November blog post entitled: "That's it. I've had
enough!" he complained that Microsoft did not give independent
developers enough time to adapt to new Windows versions, did not
warn users that their anti-virus software could be replaced when
upgrading Windows, and did not always ask users for explicit
approval to install Defender.
"Microsoft's actions aren't only making things worse for
users and killing off the whole ecosystem of independent
developers," he wrote at the time. (bit.ly/2eP27pe)
"They're also undermining users' trust in Microsoft:
creating an illusion of security while destroying the main
competitive advantage of its platform – openness and democracy."
Russia's anti-monopoly commission is investigating Microsoft
for allegedly abusing its dominance in the antivirus software
market in response to a complaint filed by Kaspersky.
Kaspersky said that case was proceeding and he did not know
what the result would be.
