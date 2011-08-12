UPDATE 1-Katanga Mining posts Q2 profit; ups capex

(Follows alerts)

Aug 12 Canada's Katanga Mining , whose key copper and cobalt mining operations are in the Democratic Republic of Congo, posted a second-quarter profit, and said capital expenses were likely to increase 17 percent.

For April-June, the Toronto-listed miner posted a net income of $43.6 million, and sales of $165.6 million.

Quarterly copper output nearly doubled to 24,370 tonnes, and the miner said July production exceeded 9,000 tonnes.

The company expects capital expenditures to rise 17 percent to $630 million at its KOV open pit project.

Katanga shares ended at C$1.33 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)