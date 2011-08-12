UPDATE 1-Katanga Mining posts Q2 profit; ups capex

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 Canada's Katanga Mining , whose key copper and cobalt mining operations are in the Democratic Republic of Congo, posted a second-quarter profit, and said capital expenses were likely to increase 17 percent.
For April-June, the Toronto-listed miner posted a net income of $43.6 million, and sales of $165.6 million.
Quarterly copper output nearly doubled to 24,370 tonnes, and the miner said July production exceeded 9,000 tonnes.
The company expects capital expenditures to rise 17 percent to $630 million at its KOV open pit project.
Katanga shares ended at C$1.33 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.