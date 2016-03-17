Glencore unit says seven dead after wall collapse in Congo mine

TORONTO, March 17 Katanga Mining, a
majority-owned subsidiary of global miner Glencore,
said on Thursday that a wall collapse at a mine southeastern
Democratic Republic of Congo has killed all seven people who
were in the open-pit mine at the time of the incident last week.
The company, which has so far recovered three bodies from
the site, said it had ended the search for the other four
following a 10-day effort.
"It is with deep regret that the company must now assume
that any individual who was in KOV open pit at the time of the
incident will not have survived," the company said in a brief
statement.
The company said it continued to work closely with relevant
authorities and an investigation was underway to determine the
cause of the geotechnical failure that led to the collapse of a
250-metre pit wall last week.
