UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette

By Barbara Lewis and Aaron Ross
LONDON/KINSHASA, Feb 13 Glencore has
increased its hold on Democratic Republic of Congo's copper and
cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the Mutanda
mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in
Katanga for a total of $960 million.
Company statements said Glencore now owns 100 percent of the
Mutanda mine and about 86 percent of Toronto-listed Katanga
Mining Limited.
Taking into account loans it had made to Fleurette, Glencore
is paying $534 million in net cash for the assets.
Copper and cobalt are among the commodity markets with the
strongest fundamentals.
The copper market faces a possible supply shortfall as some
of the world's best assets become depleted and cobalt, used in
batteries, faces the prospect of a supply surge from electric
vehicle demand.
Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, senior adviser to
Fleurette, said the group was committed to Congo, where it has
operated for two decades, but it was the right time to sell its
Mutanda and Katanga assets.
"With the mine now operating at full capacity, we feel now
is the right time to exit our investment and to re-invest in
further brown and greenfield opportunities," he said.
Mutanda has been operating at more than 200,000 tonnes of
copper per year.
In addition to selling its 31 percent stake in Mutanda for
$922 million, Fleurette said it also sold to Glencore its
remaining 11.05 percent shareholding in Katanga for $38 million.
Katanga announced an 18-month suspension of operations in
2015, when it was producing around 113,000 tonnes of copper, and
has been undergoing upgrades aimed at cutting costs.
Glencore said the mine complex had the potential to become
Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt
producer.
Many mining companies are keen to acquire good quality
copper assets, but have hesitated to move into Democratic
Republic of Congo because of political risk.
Analyst Paul Gait of Bernstein said Glencore had done well
to consolidate a leading position in Democratic Republic of
Congo.
"We have long held that the DRC will play a critical role in
supplying the world's future demand for both copper and cobalt,"
he said.
"The first mover advantage here will be key. Glencore is
prepared to invest in the DRC and will reap the rewards that
accrue from being prepared to do so."
Glencore's shares closed 2.5 percent higher in London.
(Additional reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru;
Goodman and Susan Thomas)