Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
The $18.50 per share cash offer represents a premium of 9 percent to Kate Spade's Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing