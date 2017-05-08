版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.

The $18.50 per share cash offer represents a premium of 9 percent to Kate Spade's Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
