Aug 5 Handbag maker Kate Spade & Co reported a 5.7 percent rise in net sales, helped by higher demand in North America, sending its shares up 5 percent in premarket trading.

Net income was $8.5 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 4, compared with a loss of $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $281.1 million from $266 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)