Kate Spade sales increase 7.5 pct on North America demand

May 4 Handbag maker and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly sales due to strong demand in North America.

The company reported a net income of $11.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, compared with a loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $274.4 million from $255.3 million.