REFILE-UPDATE 2-Kate Spade posts biggest rise in comparable sales in over a year

(Refiles to correct to "earnings of 70-80 cents per share" from
"earnings of 70-80 profit" in paragraph 12)
* 1st qtr same-store sales 19 pct vs est. 13.1 pct
* North America sales up 17 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 4 Kate Spade & Co's comparable
store sales increased at their fastest pace in five quarters,
smashing Wall Street estimates, as demand surged for its quirky
handbags and accessories in North America.
Kate Spade, which has changed its name twice since 2012 to
reinvent itself, has reduced the number of brands it owns and
expanded into products such as furniture and children's clothing
to become a more lifestyle-focused company.
But its handbags, including those inspired by cartoon
character Minnie Mouse and stylized around pineapples and limes,
are still the biggest draw.
The company is focusing on expanding its higher-end kate
spade new york brand and investing in its online business.
Same-store sales, including online sales, rose 19 percent,
beating the average analyst estimate of 13.1 percent growth,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's shares, which have risen 41 percent this year,
were little changed in early trading on Wednesday.
The strong results highlight Kate Spade's popularity in a
handbag market that has been slow to recover after sales slumped
in 2014, hurting bigger rivals Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
and Coach Inc.
"Kate Spade's energetic diversification has paid dividends
... allowing a clarity and uniqueness that is lacking in other
lifestyle brands like Coach and Michael Kors," said Hakon
Helgensen, a retail analyst at research firm Conlumino.
Kate Spade's sales in North America, its biggest market,
rose 17 percent in the quarter ended April 2, picking up from
the 14.9 percent rise in the previous quarter.
Total sales rose 7.5 percent to $274.4 million. Analysts had
expected sales of $271.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kate Spade reported net profit of $11.6 million, or 9 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The company said it continues to expect sales of $1.39
billion-$1.41 billion and earnings of 70-80 cents per share for
2016.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share, in
line with estimates.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)