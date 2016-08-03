UPDATE 1-Kate Spade misses profit estimates, cuts full-year sales forecast

(Adds details, forecast, shares)

Aug 3 Kate Spade & Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the accessories and apparel maker offered more discounts and a strong dollar discouraged tourists from shopping at its stores.

The company also cut its full-year net sales forecast to $1.37 billion-$1.40 billion from $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion.

"Several factors contributed to our second quarter results falling short of our expectations, the most impactful of which are the retail landscape and continuing tourist headwinds," Chief Executive Craig Leavitt said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kate Spade, which is known for its quirky and colorful satchels and totes, has been focusing on its luxury kate spade new york brand and investing in its online business, strategies that analysts say have helped the company fight the slowdown in the handbag market in North America.

The company has been looking to change its identity from a pure-play handbag maker to a lifestyle brand by adding new product categories, including apparel and furniture.

Kate Spade's net income more than tripled to $26.8 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 2.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 13.7 percent to $319.7 million, beating the average estimate of $318.5 million.

Kate Spade shares were down slightly at $19.98 in light premarket trading.