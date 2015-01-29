版本:
Handbag maker Kate Spade estimates 40 pct jump in full-year sales

Jan 29 Kate Spade & Co estimated that its full-year sales jumped 40 percent as demand rose for its high-margin kate spade new york-branded handbags and accessories.

The company estimated sales of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion for the year ended Jan. 3.

Kate Spade's shares rose about 10 percent to $32.70 in premarket trading.

Kate Spade also said it would shut 16 company-owned and three partnered Kate Spade Saturday stores in the first half of 2015.

Kate Spade Saturday branded apparel, handbags and jewelry are priced lower than items sold under the kate spade new york brand. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
