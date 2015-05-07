Handbag maker Kate Spade's quarterly sales rise 14 pct

May 7 Kate Spade & Co's quarterly sales jumped 14 percent as its quirky styles and vibrant colors attracted shoppers looking for trendy and unique handbags.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 4 as it took a $26 million charge to terminate contracts with a former joint venture partner in China.

Kate Spade had reported a net income of $46.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose to $255.3 million from $223.6 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)