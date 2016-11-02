Kate Spade quarterly sales beat estimates

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co posted a better-than-expected 14.1 percent rise in quarterly sales as its Kate Spade New York brand attracted more shoppers.
The company said on Wednesday its net sales rose to $316.5 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $277.3 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $310.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kate Spade's net income jumped to $29.6 million, or 23 cents per share, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.