UPDATE 3-Kate Spade's comp sales miss, shares hit near 4-yr low

By Gayathree Ganesan

Nov 2 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co posted lower-than-expected comparable store sales and warned of pricing pressure ahead of the all-important holiday selling season, sending its shares to a near four-year low.

Kate Spade's shares fell as much as 9.7 percent to $14.75 in morning trading on Wednesday.

The company said comparable store sales fell on weak demand for its off-price products and as fewer tourists shopped at its stores.

Larger rival Coach Inc reported lower-than-expected comparable store sales in the first quarter on Tuesday as fewer customers bought its products in department stores.

Kate Spade's same-store sales, including online sales, rose 6.7 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, but missed analysts' average estimate of 7.4 percent growth, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's gross margin declined as it spent more on promotions to clear merchandise at off-price stores and tested lower price-points for certain products to attract customers.

Kate Spade, known for its quirky and colorful satchels and totes, said its gross margin fell to 59.4 percent in the quarter even as it cut costs, compared with 61.2 percent in the year-earlier period.

"The company's ongoing gross margin pressures coupled with the challenges in retail, particularly in the holiday (season) exacerbated investors' fears," Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel told Reuters.

Net sales in North America, Kate Spade's largest market, rose 13.7 percent to $260 million.

Kate Spade plans for a very competitive pricing environment in the upcoming holiday season, company executives said on an analyst call.

Chief Executive Craig Leavitt told analysts that he expected "very, very high level pricing pressure" in the run up to the holiday season and that gross margins could decline more than 50 basis points.

Analysts on average are expecting gross margin of 59.7 percent in the fourth quarter, according to StarMine.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 8 cents per share, as selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4.2 percent.

Net income jumped to $29.6 million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 14 percent to $316.5 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $310.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also re-affirmed its full-year forecast for sales and profit.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Sayantani Ghosh)