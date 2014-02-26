版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 04:19 BJT

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Kate Spade & Co: KeyBanc raises price target

Feb 26 Feb 26 Kate Spade & Co: * Kate Spade & Co: KeyBanc raises price target to $40.00 from $37.00; rating buy
