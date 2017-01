WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Kayaba Industry Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of shock absorbers and to pay a $62 million criminal fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Kayaba has been accused of fixing the prices of shock absorbers for cars and motorcycles from the mid-1990s to 2012, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)